DOUGLAS COUNTY, Kan. (WDAF) – A call went out and the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office answered.

The office said it donated 20 ballistic vests after the National Guard asked law enforcement agencies for help. The vests will eventually be shipped to Ukraine and given to people who are fighting the Russian invasion.

The office said the vests are past their warranty dates, and deputies would no longer be allowed to use them anyway.

“In law enforcement, we seek to help however we can and when we can. Like the rest of this community, we have felt very helpless and have wanted a way to help the people of Ukraine. This opportunity through the state National Guard presented us with that opportunity, and it is our hope that our tiny little donation will provide some safety to someone who may not have had it otherwise. If that is the case, it will have been our honor to have participated,” Sheriff Jay Armbrister, Douglas County, said.

It’s made possible through the National Guard’s State Partnership for Peace Program. Each state is matched with another country. California’s National Guard works with Ukraine and is leading the current supply drive. Kansas partners with Armenia and Missouri is paired with Panama.

They work on training and other security issues to help each country ready to defend itself if ever needed.