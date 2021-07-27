Douglas County won’t prosecute violations of Kansas’ new voter law

LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) — Douglas County District Attorney Suzanne Valdez says her office will not prosecute cases arising from the state’s new voting law.

Valdez said in a news release Tuesday the law, which took effect July 1, criminalizes efforts by nonpartisan groups to inform and register voters.

Among other things, the law would make it harder for nonpartisan groups, neighbors and candidates to collect and return absentee ballots for voters.

The law also makes it a crime to undertake an activity that gives the appearance of being an election official.

Valdez said the law is too vague and could make a normal political activity a felony crime.