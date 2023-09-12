Douglas Street between Seneca and Meridian is being considered for improvements. (KSN News)

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Douglas Street improvements will be considered on Tuesday by the Wichita City Council.

The city says the road between Meridian and Seneca is striped for two lanes and has poor drainage and deteriorating pavement.

The proposal would improve the sewer, reconstruct the pavement and widen sidewalks. The street would be re-striped to three lanes with markings for cyclists.

If approved, construction is set for 2024.

District Advisory Board IV opposed the design, while DAB VI approved it.

To view the meeting, click here.