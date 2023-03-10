WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The City of Wichita wants to remind residents that Douglas from McLean to Seneca will be closed on Saturday for the Paddy Day Parade in the Delano District.

The parade will start at noon, but the rest of the festivities will begin at 9 a.m. and last until 10 p.m.

Wichita police officers will be blocking off streets. Below is a map of the closures.

The parade returns for the first time since the coronavirus pandemic. It was last held in 2019.

“We bring in some new zones this year. We partnered with Rainbows United. They are going to be doing a fantastic kids’ zone this year. That opens at 10 a.m., because you know people come down early and start lining up the streets,” Ron Knackstedt, Xclusive Events, said. “We are doing a teen zone in front of All Things Barbecue. All kinds of things for teens to do, including the hamburger eating contest and a cornhole tournament.”

There will be a new street party/food truck zone from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. in front of Slape & Howard at Douglas at Handley Street. The party will have several food trucks and music.

Knackstedt said the zones and the parade are free to attend.

Further east, at Naftzger Park, the Wichita Wagonmasters will host the inaugural Wagon O’Masters Paddy Party. The event is free to attend. It starts at noon and ends at 5 p.m.