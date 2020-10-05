Douglass School District suspends fall activities for two weeks

by: KSN NEWS

Posted: / Updated:

DOUGLASS, Kan. (KSNW) – The Douglass School District (USD 396) announced Sunday via its social media page that students will not have school on Monday, October 5.

The Twitter page states that school officials will be emailing families with details regarding the next couple of weeks.

The school’s twitter page also disclosed that fall activities will be suspended until October 19. According to the tweet, students will not be allowed to practice or participate in any competitions during this time.

It is unknown why the school district implemented these changes, but KSN has reached out to the school district and will update this story as more information becomes available.

