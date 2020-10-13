Down Syndrome Society of Wichita holds Parade of Stars

WICHITA. Kan. (KSNW) – Celebrating the stars of Down Syndrome Awareness Month, that is what the community of Wichita and Down Syndrome Society of Wichita did on Saturday in Old Town.

Due to COVID-19, the Parade of Stars event was downsized to a virtual format.

“In most times, we expect 2,000 plus people that support us with this event but because of everything, we had to scale way down,” said Natalie Rolfe, executive director Down Syndrome Society of Wichita.

However, there was still an exciting atmosphere with the faces of individuals served, as well as music, dancing, and giveaways.

Brian and Christi Scharnhorst said the Down Syndrome Society of Wichita has been with them since their daughter, Raime, was born.

“They brought us a welcome basket and just gave us the community of other families with kids of Down Syndrome,” said Christi. “The Parade of Stars is the biggest fundraiser for the Down Syndrome Society of Wichita all year long. It really funds the opportunity to have programs that help our kids have fun and be with their peers.”

