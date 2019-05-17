Download our KSN News App and KSN Storm Track App to track severe weather

Storm Track 3 App Driver

Can’t be near your television, track severe weather through our KSN weather app and KSN News app on your mobile device. 

Storm Track 3 Weather App

  • Live interactive radar with many layering options lets you track the storms around you
  • Alerts for severe weather go to your home screen and cue an audio alert
  • The most accurate hour-by-hour forecast for the next day and week ahead for Wichita and Kansas
  • The latest video forecast from the Storm Track team.
  • Current weather conditions for Wichita, Kansas and anywhere in the United States
  • Share the weather conditions via text message, email, Facebook or Twitter
  • Set multiple custom locations to track forecasts, alerts, radar, and more
  • Closings and delays

KSN News App

  • Explore the KSN News app and stay informed with the latest local news, weather and sports, wherever you go.
  • Breaking News Alerts
  • Navigate through local news and video important to you
  • Current Weather Forecast
  • Interactive, animated local radar and forecasts
  • Watch live streaming video of newscasts
  • Enhanced navigation to quickly find what matters most
  • Easily share articles through Twitter and Facebook
  • Easily send pictures and news tips to KSN News
  • Live webcams from around Kansas
  • Closings and delays

