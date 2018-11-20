Downtown assault victim breaks silence Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Photo: Lourdes Martinez [ + - ] Video

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) - After the man who assaulted her while on a jog in March, 21-year-old Lourdes Martinez is breaking her silence to share her story in hopes of helping other victims.

Ronald Knittle was found guilty of attacking Martinez on a bike path on McLean near the Arkansas River. He was sentenced to more than 25 years in prison.

Martinez said she was going on an afternoon jog when she passed Knittle on the trail.

"When I first passed him, he was minding his business," Martinez said. "But, when I ran back, it was different. Once he got closer, I started to panic."

Martinez said what happened next is something she's shocked she survived.

"He grabbed me and hit me in my face," Martinez said. "That's when he tried to push me, and I fell and that's when the sexual assault part happened. He tried to take off my clothes and pretty much said what his intentions were gonna be."

A City of Wichita worker saw Martinez fighting to get away and honked at Knittle while calling 911.

Martinez said the worker saved her.

That man was Jefferey Weeks and he was later awarded for his heroism.

"That's when I was finally able to stand up and run toward traffic," Martinez said. "Just anyone that could stop by and help me. Luckily, a man didn't think twice about it and he stopped and let me in his car and I was saved."

The attack replays in Martinez's mind, but she said she wants her story to be known, hopefully to help other victims out there.

"I'm also grateful that I was able to get justice for what happened to me," Martinez said. "He didn't get what he wanted out of me, and I hope he enjoys his cell. He's going to be there for awhile and that's what he's going to see for the next two decades."

Martinez said she is content with the sentencing, but there will never be enough prison time to take away what she experienced.

She is in the Army Reserve and currently deployed but was able to send a letter for the prosecution to read at Knittle's sentencing. Martinez said in that letter she included everything she wanted to say to him, but the most important part was letting Knittle know that he did not win.