‘Downtown Get Down’ revealed as theme of Riverfest 2019

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Wichita Festivals, Inc. unveiled the official artwork and announced new events and changes for Riverfest 2019 at a media event today at Emprise Bank.

Wichita-based artist Jay Walter collected a check for $4,000 for his design, which depicts iconic downtown buildings and features a break-dancer as the centerpiece for key Riverfest activities. He sketched a handful of compositions before honing in on the “Downtown Get Down” theme.

BUTTONS

Adult buttons (for ages 13 and up) are available at the early-bird price of $7 when purchased by online presale now by clicking here. The price for the popular child’s button (ages 6-12) will be $3 through May 4. Starting May 5, buttons will be available at area QuikTrip locations: $10 for adults and $5 for children. Kids five years old and younger get in free.

ABOUT THE FESTIVAL

The 48th festival will feature traditional favorites, such as the Capitol Federal Fireworks Finale, set for closing night after Spirit AeroSystems’ Rockin’ on the River concert. Popular events, including the Hiland Dairy Ice Cream Social, CNH Industrial Buckaroo/Buckarette Rodeo and Goodwill Cajun Food Fest, will also return. Some favorites will come with a twist, including a new route for the Safelite AutoGlass® Sundown Parade.

In addition, the June 1 River Run gets a new race – the Katie Partridge Memorial 5K – and presenting sponsor, Fidelity Bank

New events and elements include an expanded Riverfest mobile app sponsored by Westar Energy, with an interactive map by local design team Lupoli; CycleNation, a fundraiser for the American Heart Association; drone races; a cornhole tournament presented by Air Capital Cornhole; Heavy Metal Karaoke; The Big Float, sponsored by Coleman, which will take place on the Arkansas River from Old Cowtown Museum to the Wichita Boathouse; a concert on the renowned Wichita Wurlitzer; and “Project PopCon,” a hybrid esports, anime, and comicon event.

