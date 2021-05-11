Downtown McPherson building partially collapses

MCPHERSON, Kan. (KSNW) – The McPherson Police Department said a downtown building partially collapsed Tuesday morning.

The police department said they took a report of a loud boom in the 100 block of N. Main St. and Marlin St.

Responders arrived and found that the west wall of a home above Sounds Great, 123 N. Main St. had crumbled. The police department said there were no injuries.

The 100 block of N. Main St. and 100 W. Marlin St. are closed, and pedestrians are asked to stay away from the area until a structural engineer looks at the building.