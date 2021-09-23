Downtown, Old Town, and Delano businesses expected to grow

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – More changes could be coming to Wichita’s Delano District, like a food court and more living options.

The president of the Wichita Independent Business Association said there is a lot of foot traffic in the Delano district. With the new baseball stadium, more developers and companies are buying in.



“Our goal is to make sure it adds to the Delano district and hopefully it’s something really cool for the city,” said Phil Carselowey, a partner with 220 South Hadley LLC, who bought the church.

Another change to the Delano district. Could food trucks and new apartment complexes or condos soon go up here? A development group who just bought the church on the corner said maybe.

“It is really exciting. I drive by the property a few times a day just to kinda see what is going on down there, it makes me excited to think about what that area will like and being a part of that,” said Carselowey.

Danielle Harmon opened the doors to her business a week and a half ago.

“My husband and I even before we opened we would come down and drive Delano on game days just so we could see the foot traffic and that is it there is so much foot traffic down here,” said Harmon, the owner of Alzavino Wine Tavern.

She said that foot traffic ultimately sealed the deal.

“We are extremely excited as things continue to improve after covid and more and more people are getting out and doing things and some of these businesses start to recover and come back,” said Harmon.

The president of the Wichita Independent Business Association said from Delano to Old Town and Downtown, things are looking up.

“I think having businesses return to the center of Wichita like IMA and Cargill and Hutton over in the Delano district adds a vibrancy and then that business hub can really reach out to all of Wichita,” said Wendell Funk, with the Wichita Independent Business Association.

The partner in the group of the church said we will see changes in about a year and a half to 3 years. He said they want to take time to make sure what they add to the area we’ll be useful.