Downtown Station Post Office holding Passport Fair

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Wichita Passport Acceptance Center will be holding a Passport Fair ahead of the busy holiday travel season.

The Passport Fair will be held on Thursday, October 24 from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the Downtown Station Post Office located at 330 West Second street.

This event will cater to walk-ins and focus on first time passports and passport renewals for children.

Prepare for your passport by going online to travel.state.gov and click on “Get a US Passport”. Complete and print all documents that populate on the website before heading to post office to take your passport photo.

You are asked not to sign any of the printed documents until witnessed by a sworn in agent at the facility for applicant validity.

The cost of a passport photo is $15 dollars, which can be paid at the day of by check, money order, debit or cash. Credit cards will not be accepted.

Now is a great time to acquire a passport photo and passport, not just for holiday travel, but will be necessary to fly for adult passengers over 18-years-old beginning October 1 2020 in accordance with the REAL ID act.