WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A few people in downtown Wichita were temporarily isolated on Wednesday after being exposed to a “white powder.”

The Wichita Police Department (WPD) received an inhalation call shortly before 4 p.m. at the Garvey Center, 250 W Douglas Ave.

WPD Sergeant Clayton Schuler says the call came after somebody had left a package for a client with a law firm in the building. Schuler says the person had asked the law firm to mail the package to one of their clients, but the law firm declined to do so as it was against their policies.

“They happened to notice it was opened and were going through it,” said Schuler. “Notice that there was kind of a powder developing around started feeling some, slight after-effects from that.”

As a precaution, the Wichita Fire Department wore hazmat suits upon arrival.

Schuler says EMS checked out three people.

“They’ve been checked out. They’re fine,” said Schuler.

According to Schuler, It is not anything to worry about, and the white powder will be tested.

“We’re still trying to figure out exactly what the powder is,” said Schuler. “We’ll test it [and] try to figure out what it is. But, right now, it doesn’t appear to be anything that we’re super concerned about.”