Downtown Wichita’s Gallery Alley gets a facelift

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Gallery Alley in downtown Wichita has not seen many changes since its debut in 2017. But that all changed on Friday — a fresh ground mural and a new interactive art piece brought the alley back to life.

“The key was bright colors,” said Emily Brookover, the director of community development in Wichita. Brookover is also the designer of the ground mural. “It’s supposed to be a big area rug to welcome in visitors,” she continued.

Brookover said the mural is just the first of many new works coming to Gallery Alley this summer. “Downtown Wichita feels it’s really really important to bring in and support local art,” she added.

Artists like Mike Miller, who installed the alley’s famous spider sculpture, will get to display their work. “I think it’s such a cool space — I mean these both are 100 year old buildings,” said Miller.

Miller’s new piece for the alley was ready over a year ago. Then the pandemic hit. “This has just been waiting, and it’s kind of it’s really really exciting to see it put up,” he said.

The work he installed today is made up of a series of ropes and is meant to be interactive. “When you’re pulling on the handle — it’s making waves,” Miller said.

Making waves in Gallery Alley is what Alexus Scott wants to do with the opening of her custom gift shop, Boutique Five. “This is a perfect space,” Scott said. The freshly painted ground mural leads visitors straight to her Scott’s storefront.

