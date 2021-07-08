Dozens come together to test pull B-29 Doc to support education

Local

by:

Posted: / Updated:

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – B-29 Doc and the WSU Tech Foundation hosted a Pull a Plane event on Tuesday at the B-29 Doc Hangar, Education and Visitors Center at 1788 S. Airport Rd.

The B-29 Superfortress weighs 80,000 pounds. Men and women battled to test pull the plane a distance of 25 feet by rope.

The Pull a Plane for Education event is scheduled for Saturday, October 16 at the B-29 Doc Hangar. The event will begin at 9 a.m. and will run throughout the day.

Each team of 25 people will raise a minimum of $2,500 in order to participate. Proceeds of the inaugural
fundraiser will be shared between the WSU Tech Foundation (to support student-focused initiatives)
and Doc’s Friends (to help broaden Doc’s operations and hangar education program).

“Now, more than ever, support for students play a critical role in providing a well-trained and highly
skilled workforce for our region,” said Dr. Sheree Utash, President of WSU Tech. “This is an opportunity
for the community to come together to support education in a fun, unique way. I’m proud to be
partnering with Doc’s Friends on this event because any community can host a plane pull, but there is
only one Doc and he calls Wichita ‘home’.”

The individual who raises the most donations for the event will be rewarded with a ride in B-29 Doc. Learn more and register a team at pullaplane.com.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the KSN News App and stay up-to-date wherever you are. You can even watch KSN News live for free!
Click here to get the app
Get it in the App store
Get it in the Google Play store

KSN Storm Track 3 Weather

Trending Stories