Dozens come together to test pull B-29 Doc to support education

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – B-29 Doc and the WSU Tech Foundation hosted a Pull a Plane event on Tuesday at the B-29 Doc Hangar, Education and Visitors Center at 1788 S. Airport Rd.

The B-29 Superfortress weighs 80,000 pounds. Men and women battled to test pull the plane a distance of 25 feet by rope.

The Pull a Plane for Education event is scheduled for Saturday, October 16 at the B-29 Doc Hangar. The event will begin at 9 a.m. and will run throughout the day.

Each team of 25 people will raise a minimum of $2,500 in order to participate. Proceeds of the inaugural

fundraiser will be shared between the WSU Tech Foundation (to support student-focused initiatives)

and Doc’s Friends (to help broaden Doc’s operations and hangar education program).

“Now, more than ever, support for students play a critical role in providing a well-trained and highly

skilled workforce for our region,” said Dr. Sheree Utash, President of WSU Tech. “This is an opportunity

for the community to come together to support education in a fun, unique way. I’m proud to be

partnering with Doc’s Friends on this event because any community can host a plane pull, but there is

only one Doc and he calls Wichita ‘home’.”

The individual who raises the most donations for the event will be rewarded with a ride in B-29 Doc. Learn more and register a team at pullaplane.com.