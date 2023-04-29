WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Dozens of people headed to OJ Watson Park on Saturday for the first ICT Brunch Fest.

Fifteen vendors served all kinds of sweet and savory bites plus drinks like mimosas and coffee. There was also a live community art piece.

Festive ICT, along with the non-profit Insight 2 Heal, put on the festival.

“It also showcases that Wichita has a cool brunch scene which is one of the reasons that we did it ’cause we want to show people that Wichita is just as cool as any other city,” Nnanna Okpara, Festive ICT owner, said.

“A portion of the proceeds do go to Insight 2 Heal to continue to help fund and spread awareness of mindfulness, movement, and self-care practices,” Naquela Pack, Insight 2 Heal founder, said.

Attendees got to vote for their two favorite bites.

Winners received a 1st and 2nd place People’s Choice trophy.