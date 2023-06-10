WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Dozens of cars lined up along Douglas for the Riverfest Classic Car Show on Saturday.
Both classic and new cars could be found at the show.
The show is one of many events to finish off the days of celebration.
by: Samantha Boring
Posted:
Updated:
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Dozens of cars lined up along Douglas for the Riverfest Classic Car Show on Saturday.
Both classic and new cars could be found at the show.
The show is one of many events to finish off the days of celebration.