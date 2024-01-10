WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The eighth annual Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. scholarship breakfast will take place on Monday, Jan. 15, at 7:30 a.m. It will be at the Rhatigan Student Center Beggs Ballroom at Wichita State University.

President Gerald Norwood, president of ARISE Inc. and Sheila Kinnard, vice president of ARISE Inc., joined the “Kansas Today” team to talk about the event.

The breakfast will celebrate the MLK Heroes and Sheroes. It will include spiritual singing and a scholarship presentation. Norwood talked about the significance of the scholarship.

“We are looking for young people that are graduating from high school that really are doing not only their academic work, but they are active in the community, trying to look for ways to accentuate Dr. King’s ideals. We look for that in their essays. The barest thing we look at to determine who will get the scholarships,” Norwood said.

“We look for that also with our Heroes and Sheroes. This year, the honorees that we are signifying are great community people and business people, and have gone, like Gerald says, gone above and beyond their calling,” Kinnard said.

Breakfast tickets are $30 each. For more information, contact 316-258-2749 or email Gerald Norwood at gerald.norwood@att.net.