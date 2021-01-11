Watch Live: USD 259 Board of Education to discuss recommendation for students to return to classrooms

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Wichita Public Schools Board of Education is meeting Monday evening to discuss current COVID-19 data in the community and to evaluate their current learning plan. The administration is considering a recommendation that will have elementary onsite students returning to class on January 13, PreK onsite students returning to class on January 14, and middle and high school onsite students returning to the blended onsite model on January 25 when the second semester begins.

Click here to watch the meeting live.

Additional details of the recommendation will be presented during Monday’s meeting. Families will not see any changes if they selected the remote learning model for their student, are enrolled in Education Imagine Academy, or have a student who is already onsite being served through a temporary services plan.

If the Board of Education votes to approve having students return to onsite learning, the district will send information to families after the meeting Monday night. Elementary families will need to be prepared to shift learning models within the week.

USD 259 superintendent Dr. Alicia Thompson said the district is eager to see students return to school as quickly as is safely possible.

For more information on Wichita Public Schools, click here.

