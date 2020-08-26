Drive-by birthday celebration for Wichita centenarian

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – A special lady celebrated a very special day during the pandemic times — Cybil McGee turned one-hundred years old Wednesday.

Dozens of people wished her a happy birthday from afar, with a drive-by celebration to mark the 100th year of her birth.

McGee’s family said they couldn’t let the pandemic ruin the century mark.

“We couldn’t have anything at the church or a big celebration right now, so Pat came up with idea of celebrating her birthday out here and having friends drive by and keeping her safe,” said Huey Nelson, McGee’s grandson.

McGee’s family said when the pandemic winds down they will host a big celebration for “Mother McGee.”

