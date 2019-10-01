One person injured in north Wichita drive-by shooting

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – One person was injured Monday night in a drive-by shooting in north Wichita.
It happened in the 300 block of West 27th Street North.
According to police, the victim was hurt by debris and not by a gunshot. The victim was not taken to the hospital.
Police are still looking for the suspect involved in the drive-by shooting.
Anyone with information is encouraged to call Crime Stoppers at (316) 267-2111 or detectives at (316) 268-4407.
