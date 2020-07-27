Drive-by shooting in south Wichita lands one in hospital

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Wichita police responded to a shooting call near Mt. Vernon and Pattie Monday. The call came in shortly after 5 p.m.
Police say a 27-year old man, who was shot in the lower leg, was transported to a local hospital for his injuries. Police are still looking for the suspect.
Lieutenant Dale Mattern with WPD said, “According to witnesses, our suspect was last seen in a dark-colored SUV northbound on Pattie.”
Lt. Mattern said they recovered some bullet casings in the street. Police are investigating if the shooting was gang-related.
