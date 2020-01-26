DRIVE SOBER, MOVE OVER: KHP warns drivers after two troopers were hit

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – “If we’re out on the shoulder someone could easily potentially kill us,” said Kansas Highway Patrol Trooper Austin Schneider.

When you see the lights of a patrol unit on the side of the road it could be many things. “We could be working wrecks, helping people on the shoulder, it can be just a traffic stop,” said Trooper Schneider.

No matter the situation Schneider says it means move over, “You never know what’s going on up there and you have to yield that space to us. It keeps us safe.”

What isn’t a safe decision is what troopers say one driver did Friday night. “A DUI driver came up behind him basically rear-ended him on the shoulder at full highway speeds. Sent both the driver of that vehicle and that trooper to the hospital,” said Schneider.

Two KHP patrol units have been hit in the span of three days. It is leaving many troopers on edge. “I’ve had several close calls. There’s been times when I’ve had to jump on people’s cars to avoid getting hit,” said Trooper Schneider.

Troopers say anytime they are working an accident or pulling someone over, the law speaks for itself. “At least a lane width away. If they’re not able to yield that additional space due to traffic, they need to substantially reduce their speeds that way they can safely pass us,” he said.

At the end of the day KHP says they want everyone on the roads to make it home. “We have families. The people sitting in the car in front of us has families,” said Schneider.

