WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Beginning Thursday, Dec. 26 through Wednesday, Jan. 1 The Wichita Police Department will join many other police agencies across the state, including the Kansas Highway Patrol, in the “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over” traffic enforcement campaign.

This activity is sponsored by the Kansas Department of Transportation.

Compared to other holidays, New Year’s Eve to New Years day outranks most of the other holidays in the number of crashes in which at least one of the drivers is impaired by alcohol and/or other drugs, according to KDOT.

Over the week following Christmas, it is projected that 250-300 drivers will be arrested for DUI or Driving Under the Influence across the state.

A DUI arrest and conviction results in jail, the suspension or permanent revocation of driver’s license, a fine of $500 to $2,500, participation in an alcohol or other drug treatment program and, where alcohol is involved, the purchase and installation of an ignition interlock device in the offender’s vehicle.

LATEST STORIES: