Drive-thru food pantry to be held in Garden City today

GARDEN CITY, Kan. (KSNW) – A drive-thru food pantry will be held in Garden City today.

It will be from 1 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. at The Community Church at 614 N. 13th Street.

Anyone in need of food assistance may attend. Those that attend will be asked for the total number of people living in their household.

Last month, over 11,500 pounds of food was distributed in Garden City to 250 households.

Tyson Foods awarded a $92,000 grant to the Kansas Food Bank to fund the distributions in Emporia and Garden City.

“We are very thankful to Tyson Foods for funding these mobile distributions,” said Brian

Walker, president and CEO of Kansas Food Bank. “The COVID-19 pandemic has caused an

increased demand for food assistance across our state. Tyson is helping to put missing

meals on the tables of our neighbors in need with this grant.”

The Kansas Food Bank provides food for over 700 hunger relief partners across 85 counties

in Kansas.