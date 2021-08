GARDEN CITY, Kan. (KSNW) – A drive-thru mobile food pantry will be held in Garden City on Thursday.

The pantry will be at The Community Church at 614 N. 13th Street from 1 – 2:30 p.m. Officials don’t want people to arrive early due to a semi-truck unloading before distribution.

Anyone in need of assistance may attend and will be asked the total number of people in their household.

Over 10,500 pounds of food was distributed to 250 households in Garden City last month.