WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — ‘Another Day Animal Sanctuary’ helping pet owners on Saturday with a drive-thru pet food pantry at SouthLife Church.

Community members were able to drive up and get food for their pets.

The founder of the organization said she started this back in 2019.

“When COVID hit I remember a lot of people were getting rid of their animals because they couldn’t afford pet food so I was like let’s bridge that gap. Let’s let people keep their pets by giving them the pet food they need,” said Another Day Animal Sanctuary Founder, Madison Cawthon.

Cawthon hopes to eventually get a building so pet owners can visit when they are needing help.