Drive-thru veteran resource fair is Friday

Local

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Courtesy: Macomb County

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Robert J. Dole VA Medical Center’s Veteran Community Partnership program is hosting a drive-thru resource fair for veterans on Friday, Sept. 11, from 10 a.m.-2 p.m.

All veterans are invited to take advantage of the more than 50 booths that will be set up at the Sedgwick County Extension Education Center (7001 W 21st St, Wichita, KS, 67205) on Friday.

Information on banking, education, long- and short-term health care facilities, and organizations like The Salvation Army and the VA’s Suicide Prevention Team will be set up. This is a drive-thru event.

This event is to provide information and resources to veterans who may not have access due to the pandemic or other circumstances.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the KSN News App and stay up-to-date wherever you are. You can even watch KSN News live for free!
Click here to get the app
Get it in the App store
Get it in the Google Play store

3 Day Forecast

KSN Storm Track 3 Weather

Trending Stories