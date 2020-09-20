Drive-thru voter registration event aims to get first-time voters to the polls

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – On Saturday, a group of Wichitans gathered at Eugene M. Hughes Metroplex Complex to help residents registers to vote.
The drive-thru voter registration event was from 4 to 7 p.m.
Organizers say the event was targeted at first-time voters in Wichita but helped anyone who drove through.
A couple of first-time voters say they are excited to make their voice heard.
“I was really excited to vote mainly because my parents are first-gen immigrants so they don’t have the opportunity to have their voice be heard and so it was important for me to not only vote for myself but vote for them because they’ve been in the country long enough to have a right to have an opinion,” said Alondra Lerma.
For more information on how to register to vote, click here. The Last day to register to voter is October 13th.
