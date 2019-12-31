Driver arrested after fiery crash injures 3

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Wichita police said a fiery crash involving a driver allegedly under the influence injured three people early Tuesday. It happened around 12:20 a.m. in the 500 block of S. Bluff.

A Wichita police officer observed a vehicle turning onto Bluff from Lincoln at a high rate of speed. The officer turned to pursue the car. The car headed north and hit a concrete retaining wall south of Kellogg.

The driver of the car, identified by police as 25-year-old Isaiah Carter, fled. Police arrested him.

Another officer arrived as the engine caught on fire. He pulled two women in their 30s out of the car. Another man was found outside. They were all taken to the hospital.

Carter had a warrant. He was booked on suspicion of DUI, three counts of aggravated battery, and felon in possession of a firearm.

Police said during a search of the car they found narcotics and the gun.

The case will be presented to the Sedgwick County District Attorney’s Office.

