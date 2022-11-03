MARION COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) — A Marion County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO) deputy and K9 Karma discovered narcotics in a traffic stop Thursday.

According to the MCSO, around 1 a.m. a sergeant conducted a traffic stop on a car for multiple traffic infractions near the intersection of W. 5th St. & Marion St. in Florence, Kan.

A sheriff’s deputy and K9 Karma arrived at the scene to assist in an investigation into the car and its driver.

The MCSO says a subsequent search of the car led to narcotics being discovered.

According to the MCSO, a man from Florence was arrested and booked into the Marion County Jail on suspicion of intent to distribute methamphetamine, possession of marijuana and possession of paraphernalia.