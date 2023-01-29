WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A driver has died after going off Kellogg Sunday morning

According to Sedgwick County Dispatch, they received a call at 7:41 a.m. for the report of a single-car crash at the Central Business District exit from Kellogg.

Dispatch says the car had driven off Kellogg and landed below.

The driver was reported dead at the scene, according to dispatch. No one else was injured.

Dispatch did not identify the driver or the make or model of the car.

KSN will provide more information when it becomes available.