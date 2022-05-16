Newton, Kan. (KSNW) — The driver involved in a crash in east Newton on Monday, May 9, has died.

The Harvey County Sheriff’s Office (HCSO) has identified the driver as 54-year-old William Fairbrother, of Newton.

Fairbrother died on the evening of Tuesday, May 10, due to the serious injuries he sustained in the crash.

According to the Harvey County Sheriff’s Office, a maintenance vehicle that Fairbrother was driving turned over around 2 p.m. The crash happened on East 1st Street between Oliver and Woodlawn.

Newton Fire/EMS said Fairbrother was found pinned inside the truck. It took C-Shift workers just over an hour to free him. In the process, they cut away parts of the cab and used hydraulic spreaders and rams to gain access to the driver.

Fairbrother was taken by air ambulance to a Wichita hospital, where he later died.