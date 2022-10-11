WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A driver was ejected from their car in northwest Wichita on Monday, Oct. 10, after the door latch of their truck malfunctioned.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol (KHP), a 16-year-old girl from Wichita was driving a 1992 Chevrolet Pickup eastbound on W. Zoo Blvd. When she turned right onto the ramp toward northbound Interstate 235, the KHP says the truck’s door latch malfunctioned, and her door opened. When she tried to close the door, she lost control of her truck. She then entered the grass ditch on the right of the ramp and was ejected, according to the KHP.

The KHP says the driver was taken to a local medical center for the treatment of her minor injuries.