Driver ejected in fatal crash in Reno County

RENO COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) — A 35-year-old South Hutchinson man was killed after a single-car crash in Reno County on Thursday evening.

According to police, deputies were dispatched to 2510 W. Blanchard Rd. in Hutchinson for a possible fatality accident. As deputies arrived, they found a vehicle next to a building, and the driver had been ejected during the accident.

Authorities believe the man, whose name is not yet released to give the family time to notify others, veered off-road and struck a utility pole, which caused the vehicle to go airborne, and the man to be ejected from the car.

According to police, the man died at the scene of the crash.

The accident remains under investigation, and KSN will update this story as more information becomes available.