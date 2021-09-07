Driver flees after crashing stolen van into Wichita house

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Someone drove a van into a house in north Wichita this morning and then got out and ran away.

Around 10 a.m., dispatch sent officers and the firefighters to a building collapse at 23rd North and Chautauqua. When a vehicle crashes into a building, it almost always is referred to as a building collapse.

They found a van had crashed into the corner of a house, into a utility room. The people in the home were not injured and the driver was gone.

“The driver of the car fled on foot,” Capt. Nicholas Woods, Wichita Fire Department said. “WPD advised that this car was reported stolen last night. I’m assuming that’s why the driver took off.”

A driver crashed a stolen van into a house at 23rd North and Chautauqua, Sept. 7, 2021. (KSN Photo)

Woods says the damage to the home is minor. Firefighters had to disconnect the power and the gas because the breaker box is in the room that was hit.

The WFD rescue company shored up the house to stabilize the damaged corner.