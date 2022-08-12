WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Authorities are searching for a man accused of hitting at least three people and over 10 cars after a concert at Club Rodeo on Thursday night near K-15 and MacArthur Road.

According to Lt. Daniel Oliver, Sedgwick County Sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to the location around 10:45 p.m.

When the call occurred, there was a fight at the club. A man left the club and made his way to a vehicle assumed to be his. The sheriff’s office believes the suspect intentionally ran into “numerous cars, probably upwards of 10,” circled the parking lot, and then came back to hit more vehicles.

Oliver said the car hit at least three people: two females and one male. Two of those were staff members of the club, and one was a customer. They were not critically injured. Instead, they received medical care and were transported via personal vehicle to a hospital. Oliver said that some other people were potentially hit but were not on the scene when they arrived and that they “would assume their injuries to be minor if they were injured.”

The building also was damaged during this time, specifically the awning support beams. Firefighters said there was no significant damage and ensured that a portion of the building would be structurally safe until a contractor could conduct a proper inspection.

Oliver says they are searching for a Hispanic man with a goatee. He is about 6 feet tall and wearing a white shirt with blue flowers and light-colored blue jeans. He was last seen on foot southbound on the railroad tracks toward the area of Clifton and K-15.

If you see this man, please call 911 immediately. Club Rodeo is closed on Thursday but was open for the concert.