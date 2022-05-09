NEWTON, Kan. (KSNW) — A driver is in serious condition after a single-car crash on Monday afternoon in east Newton.

Courtesy: Harvey County Sheriff

According to the Harvey County Sheriff’s Office, a maintenance vehicle turned over around 2 p.m. The crash happened on East 1st Street between Oliver and Woodlawn.

Newton Fire/EMS said the driver was found pinned inside the truck. It took C-Shift workers just over an hour to free the person inside. In the process, they cut away parts of the cab and used hydraulic spreaders and rams to gain access to the driver.

The driver was taken to an area hospital to be treated.

Courtesy: Newton Fire/EMS

(Courtesy: Newton Fire/EMS)

Due to the crash, responders also had to clean up spilled diesel fuel.