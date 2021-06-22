Driver injured when cement truck overturns Monday in Great Bend

GREAT BEND, Kan. (KSNW) – A driver was taken to the hospital when his cement truck overturned at the railroad tracks.

According to the Barton County Sheriff’s Office, the truck rolled over around 2:30 p.m. Monday at Washington and Railroad Avenue.

The sheriff’s office said a 26-year-old driver entered the curve connecting to Washington Street at a speed that was too great to negotiate the curve and that the water shifted in the drum, causing the truck to overturn.

The driver was transported to the University of Kansas Health Systems – Great Bend Campus for non-life-threatening injuries.

The road was closed for about an hour so the tracks could be inspected.

