GARDNER, Kan. (AP & WDAF) — Authorities say a man has died after the car he was driving was hit by a freight train in eastern Kansas.

The Johnson County Sheriff’s Office says the crash happened Wednesday afternoon at Waverly Road near Gardner.

Investigators say the train carried and dragged the car for nearly half a mile before it was able to stop.

The victim has been identified as Joseph E. Sebastian, 33. The sheriff’s office said he died at the scene.