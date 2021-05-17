Driver killed when car splits in half after hitting tree

FAIRWAY, Kan. (AP) — One person is dead after their vehicle slammed into a tree in the Kansas City area with enough force to split the car in two.

The crash happened Sunday morning along Shawnee Mission Parkway near 55th Street in Fairway, Kansas.

The Johnson County Sheriff’s Office said that because of excessive speeds, the vehicle appears to have split in half after it struck a tree on the side of the road.

The driver died in the crash. The driver’s name wasn’t immediately released Sunday.

The crash remains under investigation.