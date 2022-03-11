WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A car crashed with a train early Friday morning south of Mulvane. Investigators say the driver lived, but they have not been able to find them.

The call came in around 3:30 a.m. of a crash at 120th Avenue North, between Oliver and Woodlawn.

(Courtesy Mulvane Fire Rescue Facebook Page)

When first responders got to the scene, they found the wreckage of a car and footprints in the snow. They followed the tracks and said the driver walked about two miles before getting a ride from an unknown person.

The Mulvane Fire Department said the Sumner County sheriff has learned who the car belongs to and went to the person’s home to check on them. They were not there.

The sheriff’s office is also investigating the crash. The sheriff said the car was headed west when it drove around the crossing gates and hit a BNSF train. The train was traveling south and was almost through the intersection when the crash happened. Investigators say the crossing lights and gate were working at the time.

Mulvane Fire Rescue posted images of the crash to its Facebook page. It said wind chills were in the teens with snow and blowing snow at the time of the crash.