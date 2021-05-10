Driver running red light blamed in fatal KCK accident

Local

by:

Posted: / Updated:

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (AP) — One person is dead and another is hospitalized after a wreck in Kansas City, Kansas, that police believe was caused by a driver running a red light.

The accident happened about 6:45 p.m. Sunday. Police say the initial investigation shows that a vehicle was speeding when the driver ran a red light and struck another vehicle in the intersection.

The impact caused the vehicle that was struck to roll several times.

The driver of that vehicle was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the vehicle that allegedly ran the red light was taken to the hospital with what police described as non-life-threatening injuries. An investigation continues.

The latest news straight to your Inbox: Click here to sign up for the KSN Daily News Digest

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the KSN News App and stay up-to-date wherever you are. You can even watch KSN News live for free!
Click here to get the app
Get it in the App store
Get it in the Google Play store

KSN Storm Track 3 Weather

Trending Stories