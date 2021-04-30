Driver stopped twice in Kellogg traffic enforcement crackdown

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Wichita Police Department and the Kansas Highway Patrol issued 248 citations for traffic violations on Kellogg Thursday. It happened hours after a fatal crash on Kellogg in which police believe alcohol and speed contributed.

The citations were issued as part of a special traffic enforcement effort conducted by both agencies that focused on high crash intersections and speeding.

The police department said, in one instance, a driver was stopped for driving 73 mph in a 60 mph zone. The same driver was stopped again a few blocks away by another officer for speeding again.

Fifteen officers with the department along with 12 KHP troopers participated in the event.

The department said TranSystems helped with signage along Kellogg to inform speeders, “Stop Speeding Before It Stops You” and “Watch Your Speed.”