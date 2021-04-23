Driver who died after car flipped over in creek west of Topeka identified

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – A 34-year-old man from Colorado has been identified as the driver who was killed in a deadly single-vehicle accident Thursday morning west of Topeka.

James B. Carney was killed when the car he was driving on I-70 went off the road and flipped. The car landed upside down in Mission Creek off of I-70 near the Valencia Road exit.

A Kansas Highway Patrol lieutenant could not confirm if the crash was caused by medical issues, but the Shawnee County Coroner is looking into the caus.