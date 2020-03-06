Drivers on two Wichita streets face road closures and detours as big projects begin

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Drivers who use either 17th Street in north Wichita or Mt. Vernon in south Wichita will benefit from some new road construction but first, they’ll have to deal with road closures and detours.

Starting Monday, March 9, the city will begin projects to replace the undersized drainage system, widen the roads to three lanes, add on-street bike lanes, and build new sidewalks on both sides of the streets.

17th Street North

The 17th Street project is part of an overall plan to reconstruct the street from I-135 to Broadway. Crews will close three blocks at a time and move the closure area west as work progresses.

The initial area to be closed will be between I-135 and Mosley. Through traffic will be detoured to 21st Street at Hydraulic and Broadway, but drivers will be allowed to get to local businesses.

Mt. Vernon

The Mt. Vernon project is part of an overall plan to improve the street from Broadway to Southeast Boulevard. Again, crews will close three blocks at a time. They’ll move the closure area east as work progresses.

The initial closure area will be between Broadway and St. Francis. Through traffic will be detoured to Harry at Broadway and Hydraulic Streets. Drivers will be able to get to local businesses.

The total cost of the projects 8is $16 million with funding from the City of Wichita and federal grants administered through the Kansas Department of Transportation.

The work is expected to be finished in the summer of 2021.

