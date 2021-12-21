Drivers tell KSN their perspective of deadly Kellogg crash

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — KSN was able to speak with multiple witnesses who saw the truck going the wrong way on the highway moments before the deadly crash Tuesday morning.

Stacey Martin was exiting Kellogg onto North I-235 when she says she saw a truck coming straight at her, “I see this truck coming right at me head-on, 60-65 miles per hour. Luckily we were the only ones that were on that ramp at that time, and I was able to swerve.”

Martin’s ten-year-old daughter, Elliana, was also in the vehicle with her.

Elliana added, “It was like really scary. I thought, like, my life is going to end.”

Once the truck was on Kellogg, Kelsey Jarvis says she was able to swerve just before being hit, “I watched him go up on the hill, he missed all the cars around me and a semi, and then I couldn’t see him anymore and I immediately called 911.”

Brandon VanZandt also saw the truck just moments before the crash. He explained, “[The driver] was going very fast, driving erratically, swerving in and out of lanes. I managed to get over into the third lane and then had to proceed to swerve to the shoulder of the road.”

VanZandt says it’s a moment he’ll never forget, “The only thing I was thinking of was oh my gosh, I was in such a rush this morning to leave I didn’t kiss my daughter goodbye, and that could’ve been my last chance to do so.”

KSN did speak with one person who witnessed the accident. He declined an interview but says a tow truck driver should get credit for the situation not turning out even worse. He explained that the tow truck driver immediately jumped out after the accident and used a fire extinguisher to help fight the flames from the vehicles.

At this time it is unclear why the driver was going the wrong way. An investigation is ongoing. KSN will provide more information as it becomes available.