Dropping oil prices damaging Kansas ethanol industry

HUTCHINSON, Kan. (AP) – A sharp drop in gas prices is hurting the ethanol industry in Kansas.

Two of the state’s ethanol plants are idle and nine others have cut production by at least 40%. Gas prices were declining before the coronavirus spread, but prices fell more than 50% after the pandemic started.

That caused prices for ethanol, which makes up 10% of much of the fuel in the U.S., to plunge. Prairie Horizon Agri-Energy in Phillipsburg has temporarily stopped production, as has the state’s newest plant in Colwich.

In response, some plants have begun producing ethanol that can be used in hand sanitizer.

