Drove into the river: Firefighters rescue man in Riverside Park

Firefighters rescued a man who drove into the river near 720 N. Nims, Tuesday, June 29, 2021. (KSN photo)

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Wichita police are investigating why a man drove his car into the Little Arkansas River in Riverside Park Tuesday afternoon.

Someone called 911 to report a vehicle had driven into the water in the 700 block of N. Nims shortly after 3 p.m.

The Wichita Fire Department arrived at the scene first and rescued the 47-year-old driver. Police say the man was unconscious at the time. He was taken to a hospital.

Police say they are trying to determine if the man suffered from a medical condition or if he was under the influence of drugs or alcohol.

Investigators believe the man was traveling east on Stackman Drive before he hit the water. He was the only person in the car.