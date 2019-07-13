Drowning call in SE Wichita leaves child critically injured

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Police responded to a drowning call in southeast Wichita that’s left a child critically injured. So far, that is all they have responded to.

Emergency crews responded and are said to have taken at least one child to the hospital in critical condition.

Dispatchers received a call of a possible drowning in the 2200 block of south Linden avenue a little after noon Saturday.

KSN crews asked police for more information about the child, if anyone was with him or her during the incident, or how events unfolded, but WPD were unable to give any details other than “they were investigating a home accident” and little further.

KSN will continue follow the story as information developments.

